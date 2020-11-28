Coronavirus: Canada PM Justin Trudeau says most Canadians could get vaccine by September
Canada is in the middle of a second wave of the virus and daily cases regularly hit record highs.
Doctors believe most Canadians could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by next September rather than the end of 2021 as previously projected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Canada is in the middle of a second wave of the virus and daily cases regularly hit record highs despite increasing efforts by the 10 provinces to clamp down on businesses and curb gatherings.
Officials say they could start approving the various candidate vaccines in December and distribute doses in the first quarter of 2021.
"Doctors have underlined that if all goes well, there is a very good chance that a majority of Canadians can be vaccinated by next September," Trudeau told a regular briefing.
Less than two weeks ago, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Howard Njoo said "a large part of the population" would likely get the vaccine by the end of 2021 if all went according to plans.
"We're in some of the toughest days of this pandemic," said Trudeau, describing the expected arrival of the vaccines as a light at the end of the tunnel.
Officials face the massive challenge of administering the vaccine across what is the world's second-largest country by area, much of it sparsely populated and remote.
Trudeau said the military would form part of a special national operations centre to coordinate the logistics and distribution of vaccines.
"The Canadian Armed Forces will assist on planning, including to meet challenges like cold storage requirements, data-sharing, and reaching Indigenous and rural communities," he told reporters.
"Canada is well prepared for large-scale rollouts of vaccines, but this will be the biggest immunisation in the history of the country. We must reach everyone who wants a vaccine, no matter where they live," he said.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, has appointed a retired general to lead its vaccine deployment force.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Canada PM Justin Trudeau says most...
Canada is in the middle of a second wave of the virus and daily cases ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Type O blood linked to lower risk;...
Researchers looked at the blood types of 225,556 Canadians who were... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: How US Operation Warp Speed backed...
What Donald Trump termed 'a miracle' six months ago is nearing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Germany preps vaccine drive as Covid-...
Man-sized freezers such as those manufactured by family-owned firm... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews