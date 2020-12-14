Coronavirus: Canada gives first Covid-19 vaccine doses

Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.

Canada administered its first doses of a Covid19 vaccine on Monday.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.

NEW: personal support worker Anita Quindangen gets Ontario’s first #COVID19 shot at UHN. She worked double shifts at the Rekai Centre nursing home in the first wave. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/X3MOYLaUO4 — Rob Ferguson (@robferguson1) December 14, 2020

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers.

Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.