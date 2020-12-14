Coronavirus: Canada gives first Covid-19 vaccine doses
Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.
Canada administered its first doses of a Covid19 vaccine on Monday.
Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.
Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.
NEW: personal support worker Anita Quindangen gets Ontario’s first #COVID19 shot at UHN. She worked double shifts at the Rekai Centre nursing home in the first wave. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/X3MOYLaUO4— Rob Ferguson (@robferguson1) December 14, 2020
Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers.
Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Canada gives first Covid-19 vaccine...
Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Covid-19 variant emerges in UK; WHO...
The variant has thus far been reported in 1,000 individuals in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sheikh Mohammed discusses Covid-19 aid with World ...
The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor people across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
London to go into highest tier of Covid-19...
Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said more than 1,000 cases of a... READ MORE
-
Education
Students with chronic health issues can go back...
They must present a letter from their doctor stating they are... READ MORE
-
News
Rain prayer in UAE: Timings announced across...
Rain prayers to be offered on Friday, December 18. READ MORE
-
Health
UAE health ministry recalls a batch of nasal spray
The batch of API Sinocort Nasal Spray did not conform to the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladeshi expats now returning to UAE: Envoy
The Bangladeshi community marks Victory Day today, December 16. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
News
UAE mosques to host special rain prayers this Friday