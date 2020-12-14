Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Canada gives first Covid-19 vaccine doses

AP/Toronto
Filed on December 14, 2020
Cecile Lasco, a personal support worker, is inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada December 14, 2020.

(Reuters)

Five front-line workers in Ontario were among the first Canadians to receive the vaccine at one of Toronto’s hospitals.

Canada administered its first doses of a Covid19 vaccine on Monday.

Two nurses and three other workers at the Rekai Centre nursing home received the vaccine.

Ontario received 6,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday night and plans to give them to approximately 2,500 health-care workers.

Residents of two long-term care homes in Quebec will be the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in that province.




