Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Britain expects to roll out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas

Reuters/London
Filed on November 16, 2020

(Reuters)

'We're working very closely with the company,' says health minister.

Britain expects to start rolling out the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine just before Christmas if it is declared safe and effective, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.

"We're working very closely with the company," he told BBC TV. "We'll be ready to roll it out as soon as it comes, we'll be ready from the first of December..., but more likely is that we may be able to start rolling it out before Christmas."

Asked how many vaccines Britain would need, he said it depended on how effective they were at preventing transmission.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201120&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201129938&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 