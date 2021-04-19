- EVENTS
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 997 Covid cases, 1,075 recoveries, 6 deaths
There are currently 92 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 149 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 997 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,075 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 361 were among expatriate workers, 581 were contacts of active cases, and 55 were travel related. Six new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 594.
As many as 160,33 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 18, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 152,361.
There are currently 92 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 149 cases receiving treatment. 11,063 cases are stable out of a total of 11,155 active cases.
