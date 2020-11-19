Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 174 Covid-19 cases, 187 recoveries

Web Report/Manama
Filed on November 19, 2020

There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 174 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 187 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 65 were among expatriate workers, 104 were contacts of active cases, and five were travel related. No new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 337.

As many as 9,694 Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 18, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,087.

There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment. 1,744 cases are stable out of a total of 1,758 active cases.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219681&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR1jR6RwDiEtmXt-SKGrtIQE0p4hCb3Vx4fGWedM9M513uXoeltma6dasoY&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 