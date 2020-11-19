Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 174 Covid-19 cases, 187 recoveries
There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 174 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 187 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 65 were among expatriate workers, 104 were contacts of active cases, and five were travel related. No new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 337.
As many as 9,694 Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 18, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,087.
There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment. 1,744 cases are stable out of a total of 1,758 active cases.
Out of 9694 COVID-19 tests carried out on 18 November 2020, 174 new cases have been detected among 65 expatriate workers, 104 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 5 are travel related. There were 187 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 83087 pic.twitter.com/tedM7OPxTc— | (@MOH_Bahrain) November 18, 2020
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 174 Covid-19 cases,...
There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Covid-19: US death toll passes 250k, New York...
US cities are imposing a raft of new restrictions, including home... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Canada in talks to donate extra...
Canada has made deals to buy more doses per capita than any other... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 survivors may have long-lasting...
Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California believe ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews