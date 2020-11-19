Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 174 Covid-19 cases, 187 recoveries

There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 174 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 187 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 65 were among expatriate workers, 104 were contacts of active cases, and five were travel related. No new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 337.

As many as 9,694 Covid-19 tests were carried out on November 18, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 83,087.

There are currently 14 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 30 cases receiving treatment. 1,744 cases are stable out of a total of 1,758 active cases.