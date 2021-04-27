- EVENTS
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,206 Covid cases, 1,402 recoveries, 1 death
There are currently 101 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 199 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,206 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,402 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 482 were among expatriate workers, 686 were contacts of active cases, and 38 were travel related. One new deaths was reported. The death toll stands at 625.
Out of 16305 COVID-19 tests carried out on 26 April 2021, 1206 new cases have been detected among 482 expatriate workers, 686 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 38 are travel related. There were 1402 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 161491 pic.twitter.com/RrrEetrFx7— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 26, 2021
As many as 16,305 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 26, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 161,491.
MOH: There are currently 101 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 199 cases receiving treatment. 10359 are stable out of a total of 10460 active cases #VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE #TeamBahrain— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 26, 2021
Coronavirus live updates: All the latest Covid-19 developments in the UAE and around the world
10,359 cases are stable out of a total of 10,460 active cases.
