Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,206 Covid cases, 1,402 recoveries, 1 death

Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 05.55 am

There are currently 101 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 199 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,206 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,402 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 482 were among expatriate workers, 686 were contacts of active cases, and 38 were travel related. One new deaths was reported. The death toll stands at 625.

As many as 16,305 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 26, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 161,491.

10,359 cases are stable out of a total of 10,460 active cases.