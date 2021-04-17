Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,155 Covid cases, 1,020 recoveries, 7 deaths

Web Report/Manama
Filed on April 17, 2021
File photo

There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,155 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,020 recoveries.

Live: All the latest Covid-19 developments in the UAE and around the world.

Of the new cases, 419 were among expatriate workers, 684 were contacts of active cases, and 52 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 554.

As many as 17,068 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 16, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 150,179.

There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment. 11,243 cases are stable out of a total of 11,329 active cases.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210118&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210119065&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 