Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,155 Covid cases, 1,020 recoveries, 7 deaths
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment.
The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,155 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,020 recoveries.
Live: All the latest Covid-19 developments in the UAE and around the world.
Of the new cases, 419 were among expatriate workers, 684 were contacts of active cases, and 52 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 554.
As many as 17,068 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 16, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 150,179.
Out of 17068 COVID-19 tests carried out on 16 April 2021, 1155 new cases have been detected among 419 expatriate workers, 684 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 52 are travel related. There were 1020 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 150179 pic.twitter.com/OIQ9y7xsKb— | (@MOH_Bahrain) April 16, 2021
There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment. 11,243 cases are stable out of a total of 11,329 active cases.
Coronavirus Pandemic
