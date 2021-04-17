Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,155 Covid cases, 1,020 recoveries, 7 deaths

There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,155 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,020 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 419 were among expatriate workers, 684 were contacts of active cases, and 52 were travel related. Seven new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 554.

As many as 17,068 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 16, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 150,179.

There are currently 86 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 162 cases receiving treatment. 11,243 cases are stable out of a total of 11,329 active cases.