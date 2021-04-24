Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 1,053 Covid-19 cases, 1,152 recoveries, 3 deaths

There are currently 96 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 185 cases receiving treatment.

The Bahrain health ministry has reported 1,053 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,152 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 444 were among expatriate workers, 561 were contacts of active cases, and 48 were travel related. Three new deaths were reported. The death toll stands at 617.

As many as 15,567 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 23, the ministry said, taking the total number of recoveries to 158,133.

