Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Ports to store, distribute 70m Covid-19 vaccines

Abu Dhabi Ports is all geared up to play an important role in the UAE's fight against Covid-19 pandemic. Its enhanced logistics capabilities are good enough to store and distribute over 70m vaccines.

It has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of up to -80 degree as it is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard.

The Hope Consortium represents all of Abu Dhabi’s supply chain solution actors, led by the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi. As well as Abu Dhabi Ports, it includes Etihad Cargo, Rafed, and Switzerland’s award-winning SkyCell.

Abu Dhabi Ports, Part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, offers temperature-controlled solutions within its distribution centre, and also provides a host of supporting value-added services, including repacking, preparing of shipment boxes and gel packs, as well as around-the-clock temperature monitoring.

Leveraging internal end-to-end service capabilities, which include that of the recently acquired MICCO Logistics, will ensure solutions for both the first and final mile in the supply chain.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "As our nation’s key strategic logistics enabler, we have invested in one of the region’s largest and most expansive logistics capabilities. This makes us uniquely positioned to support our government’s vision and facilitate the immunisation efforts to positively impact millions of lives. Abu Dhabi Ports is ready to play a leading role in the end-to-end supply chain including storing, processing, and distributing this extremely sensitive product.”

Dr Jamal Mohammed Alkaabi, Undersecretary of Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi continues to play a vital role within the global effort to discover a vaccine for COVID-19. And as part of those efforts, we are providing logistical capabilities that will position the UAE as a distinguished local, regional, and global distribution hub.

Robert Sutton, Head of Logistics Cluster, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "Abu Dhabi Ports’ ability in expanding capacity to receive and store clinical, pharmaceutical and life science materials at moderate and extreme temperature ranges is a testament to our commitment to offer world-class logistics solutions.

"Our Department of Health-licenced facility fully integrates the movement of cargo with state-of-the-art temperature, humidity, and refrigeration-controlled technology. Abu Dhabi Ports, through our highly-advanced infrastructure and multimodal connectivity, is ready and able to meet the challenges of distributing sensitive pharmaceuticals quickly across the supply chain.”