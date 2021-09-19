Comedian Chris Rock says he has Covid-19
The American stand-up comedian urges people to get vaccinated
Comedian Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”
The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have Covid, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”
Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.’”
