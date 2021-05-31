CBSE Grade 12 exams: Govt asks Supreme Court for 2 more days to make final decision

The Centre has been facing pressure to cancel the exams in light of the aggressive Covid wave sweeping the nation.

The Centre has requested that the Supreme Court of India give them until Thursday to arrive at a decision on CBSE Grade 12 exams.

According to NDTV, the Centre made the request for two days’ time at Monday’s court hearing regarding the 2021 Grade 12 CBSE and ICSE Board exams.

The plea, filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma, asks that the Centre direct the boards to cancel their Grade 12 exams in light of the aggressive Covid wave sweeping the nation.

Though it has asked for more time, the Centre is expected to announce its final decision on the matter by Tuesday. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said that the Centre will take a decision soon and announce it at the earliest, keeping students’ safety in mind.

A bench comprising Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari told Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, representing the Centre: "You take a decision, but if you are departing from the decision taken last year in connection with the exams, then you must give us good reasons."