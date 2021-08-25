Carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate when flying to Oman: Air India Express

Airline issues a step-by-step guide for a smooth travel experience.

Indian passengers flying to Oman must present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate stating they have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved in the sultanate, budget carrier Air India Express said.

The second dose must have been taken not less than 14 days ahead of the arrival time, the airline added.

Those who have taken a single-dose vaccine approved by the sultanate are also eligible to travel.

Passengers are also required to present a Covid-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled arrival time in Oman.

Both the vaccine certificate and the PCR test result should carry a QR code.

Omani residents and visa holders can fly into the country starting September 1, it was announced earlier this week.

Those arriving without a negative PCR test result will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival, and mandatorily quarantine with an electronic tracking bracelet until a negative test result is received.