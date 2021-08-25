Carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate when flying to Oman: Air India Express
Airline issues a step-by-step guide for a smooth travel experience.
Indian passengers flying to Oman must present a Covid-19 vaccine certificate stating they have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved in the sultanate, budget carrier Air India Express said.
The second dose must have been taken not less than 14 days ahead of the arrival time, the airline added.
Those who have taken a single-dose vaccine approved by the sultanate are also eligible to travel.
Passengers are also required to present a Covid-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled arrival time in Oman.
Both the vaccine certificate and the PCR test result should carry a QR code.
Omani residents and visa holders can fly into the country starting September 1, it was announced earlier this week.
Those arriving without a negative PCR test result will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival, and mandatorily quarantine with an electronic tracking bracelet until a negative test result is received.
#FlyWithIX : (2/3)@JM_Scindia @MoCA_GoI @Indemb_Muscat pic.twitter.com/UWzYaN7HW2— Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) August 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Back to school in UAE: Covid vaccine, PCR testing ...
Explained: How Covid safety measures differ in the three Emirates READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Carry Covid-19 vaccine certificate when flying to ...
Airline issues a step-by-step guide for a smooth travel experience. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: How mass testing for Covid helped contain...
Adoption of technologies helped country rapidly upgrade its testing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Sharjah schools to close if students test...
Staff and parents are obligated to inform the school if cases are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi schools to set up isolation...
People with temperatures of 37.5 C or higher will be screened again... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Multiple firms hiring; monthly salary...
The vacancies involve positions for mechanical engineers, project... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 5 most affordable areas to rent an...
Some mid and high-end units have noted rental drops of 10 per cent to ... READ MORE
News
Dubai's most affordable areas: Rents start from Dh14,000
24 August 2021
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to end
24 August 2021
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start Dh130 onwards
24 August 2021
Real Estate
Another Dubai villa sells for over Dh100 million
24 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school