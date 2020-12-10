Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid-19 vaccine?
US experts answer a burning question now vaccines have arrived.
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid-19 vaccine?
No. For a couple reasons, masks and social distancing will still be recommended for some time after people are vaccinated.
To start, the first coronavirus vaccines require two shots; Pfizer’s second dose comes three weeks after the first and Moderna’s comes after four weeks. And the effect of vaccinations generally aren’t immediate.
Also read: Coronavirus: What to expect after you've had a Covid-19 vaccine
How to feel comfortable while wearing face masks
People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot. But full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.
It’s also not yet known whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines protect people from infection entirely, or just from symptoms. That means vaccinated people might still be able to get infected and pass the virus on, although it would likely be at a much lower rate, said Deborah Fuller, a vaccine expert at the University of Washington.
And even once vaccine supplies start ramping up, getting hundreds of millions shots into people’s arms is expected to take months.
Fuller also noted vaccine testing is just starting in children, who won’t be able to get shots until study data indicates they’re safe and effective for them as well.
Moncef Slaoui, head of the US vaccine development effort, has estimated the country could reach herd immunity as early as May, based on the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. That’s assuming there are no problems meeting manufacturers’ supply estimates, and enough people step forward to be vaccinated.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid-...
US experts answer a burning question now vaccines have arrived. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's pivotal role in vaccinating...
India manufactures more than 60% of all vaccines sold across the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman exempts tourists from quarantine, PCR tests
Announcement follows move allowing citizens from 103 countries to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: List of centres where you...
Nearly 100,000 people in the UAE have already received the vaccine as ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews