British royal Kate Middleton self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

Reuters/London
Filed on July 5, 2021
The Duchess of Cambridge has cancelled her engagements


British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”




