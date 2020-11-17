Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Britain's PM Johnson tests negative for Covid-19, continues to self-isolate

Reuters/London
Filed on November 17, 2020
Reuters

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being told he came into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, officials said Sunday.

“He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” a statement from his office said. Johnson “is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19,” it added.

Johnson met with a small group of lawmakers for about half an hour on Thursday, including one who subsequently developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive.

Officials said they will discuss with parliamentary authorities how Johnson can take part remotely in Parliament’s business.

In April, Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201111&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201119811&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 