Brazil president fined for not wearing mask
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was fined $100 Saturday for violating Covid-19 containment measures in Sao Paulo state by failing to wear a face mask and provoking huge crowds at a motorcycle rally for supporters.
Thousands of roaring motorcycles took part in the "Accelerate for Christ" rally in Sao Paulo, led by the far-right president, who wore an open-faced helmet and no mask, in violation of state health regulations.
Bolsonaro, who has been holding such rallies across Brazil as he gears up to seek re-election next year, defied a prior warning from Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a political rival, who had said the president would be fined if he failed to observe state regulations.
Bolsonaro has repeatedly clashed with Doria and other governors over measures against Covid-19, which has claimed nearly 485,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States.
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also was fined for failure to wear a mask during a rally with supporters in May in the northeastern state of Maranhao.
The president regularly criticises stay-at-home measures and face masks, instead touting medications such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine despite studies showing they are ineffective against Covid-19.
Addressing a giant crowd of flag-waving supporters, Bolsonaro renewed his comments against face masks, saying he planned to order mask requirements be lifted for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
"Anyone who's against that doesn't believe in science. There's no way a vaccinated person can transmit the virus," he said.
In fact, there is little scientific consensus yet on whether vaccinated individuals risk spreading the coronavirus. Public health officials have generally urged them to continue wearing masks in risky situations.
State officials said they had fined Bolsonaro, his congressman son, Eduardo, and Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Gomes for failing to wear masks and observe social distancing measures at the rally.
Each was fined 552.71 reais, or about $108.
The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Brazil's President Bolsonaro fined for maskless...
Bolsonaro, who tested positive for the coronavirus last year, also... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lift patent protections for Covid vaccine: Modi...
Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Foreign pilgrims will miss Haj this...
Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Israel to further ease entry restrictions on...
The travel ban from Israel to India, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil,... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Alerts issued for blowing dust, rough seas
A dust alert has also been issued by the NCM. READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices to rise in coming months, say...
The precious metal closed at $1,876.87 an ounce on Friday. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Lift patent protections for Covid vaccine: Modi...
Modi's call for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach received... READ MORE
-
Football
Lukaku sends message to Eriksen after Belgium's...
Belgium beat Russia 3-0 in their opening match READ MORE
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced