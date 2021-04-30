- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor tests Covid positive
Actor and filmmaker has been shifted to the intensive care unit in Mumbai hospital.
Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor, who tested positive for Covid-19, has been shifted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai.
"The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani,” he said, referring to the former actress, who is married to Anil Ambani. “Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."
Randhir claimed that he tested positive despite having got both doses of the vaccine. “I have no clue how I got Covid,” he told a journalist. “I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me." His wife Babita and daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor have tested negative.
A doctor at the hospital confirmed that there was no cause for concern about Randhir’s condition. He was stable after admission to the hospital on Thursday night.
Dr Santosh Shetty of Kokilaben hospital told PTI on Thursday that there was no cause for concern. “He was admitted to the hospital last night for Covid-19 treatment. He remains stable, there's nothing to worry,” he said.
Many other Bollywood personalities have also tested positive for Covid-19. They include Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bollywood star Randhir Kapoor tests Covid...
Actor and filmmaker has been shifted to the intensive care unit in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Students organisation violates...
ABVP members offer juice to patients in wards as cameras focus on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid Crisis: Massive surge in cases in...
Top city hospitals, both public and private, have virtually stopped... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: Actor Sonu Sood to provide food for...
Daily wage worker shared on show how everyone in his village is... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed calls up first Emirati female ...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince congratulates Huda Al Matroushi on garage... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in...
Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed lauds Zayed Book...
Seven authors and researchers from Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Australian Cricket Media Association donates...
India is facing an unprecedented health crisis due to the second wave,... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Heavy rains hit UAE for third time in 4 days
29 April 2021
Rest of Asia
Eid Al Fitr holidays announced in Pakistan
29 April 2021
News
Dubai: Electric scooters not allowed in parks
29 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day