Bollywood: Multiple members of Shilpa Shetty's family, staff test Covid positive
The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share the news.
Multiple members of Shilpa Shetty’s family and her in-house staff have tested positive for Covid.
The 45-year-old Bollywood actress took to Instagram to share the news, confirming that her parents in law tested Covid positive, followed by her children Samisha and Viaan-Raj, her mother Sunanda and lastly, her husband Raj Kundra.
Two of their in-house staff members also tested positive, while Shetty herself tested negative.
“They’ve all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor’s advice,” she said in the text post, thanking the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and authorities for their help.
“By God’s grace, everyone is on the road to recovery,” she said, thanking her fans for their support and requesting that they keep her family in their prayers.
“Whether Covid positive or not…STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY,” she wrote.
