Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Bollywood actress Mallika Dua's mother succumbs to Covid-19

Filed on June 12, 2021
IANS

The comedian posted the news of demise as an Instagram story.


Actress-comedian Mallika Dua took to social media on Saturday to share the news that she lost her mother Dr Padmavati Dua to Covid the night before.

Dr Dua and her husband, eminent journalist Vinod Dua, were battling Covid-19 for quite some time and Mallika kept sharing their health updates.

The comedian posted the news of demise on Instagram story. "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only God I know. My Amma I am sorry I could not save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life," Mallika wrote on Instagram Story about her mother, who was also known as Chinna Dua.

"It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again," she further wrote.

On the occassion of Mother's Day last month, Mallika made a social media post wishing her mom a speedy recovery. She wrote: "Happy Mother's Day my cute girl @chinnadua, please get well soon? The monkeys in the balcony are waiting for you. Plus I really miss throwing tantrums."

Chinna Dua is survived by husband Vinod Dua, besides daughters Mallika and Bakul.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210420&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429909&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 