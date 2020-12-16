Bangladeshi expats who flew home due to Covid-19 are now returning to UAE: Envoy

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar hoists the national flag on Wednesday, marking Victory Day at Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi. (Ryan Lim / Khaleej Times)

The Bangladeshi community marks Victory Day today, December 16.

Many of the 60,000 Bangladeshi expats who had left the UAE at the peak of the pandemic are returning to the country, a top envoy said, describing it as a positive development ahead of 2021.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar said that in the middle of Covid, the embassy has been working round the clock to assist expats in distress. Proactive measures have given much-needed relief to the community.

“Since the onslaught of the pandemic, the embassy has extended all possible support. When a good number of expats lost their jobs, the embassy offered them food aid. Our office remained open practically 24/7 for 30 days. We had a hotline for the community to reach us. We arranged special flights to repatriate expats. We were among the first countries to resume commercial flight service. But not too many Bangladeshis opted to leave.

“Around 50,000 to 60,000 Bangladeshis have gone back home. But with the opening of commercial flights, many of them have already returned to the country and to their jobs,” Zafar told Khaleej Times on Wednesday, after hoisting their national flag to mark the 50th Victory Day at Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

'Celebration and pain'

For Bangladeshis, Victory Day brings mixed emotions — one of celebration and pain, the envoy said.

Referring to the 1971 Bangladesh War of Liberation, he said: “We liberated the country by defeating the occupational forces of Pakistan. This is a day of great pride for the whole nation. But we lost three million Bangladeshis to gain independence. People are still suffering from the loss.”

He said Victory Day was an occasion for the expat community to reflect on how to build the future of Bangladesh.

“There is no place for fanaticism and communalism in the ‘Sonar’ (golden) Bangla dreamt by the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. We must all put in all our efforts to achieve that goal.”

Patience, togetherness

Zafar said members of the community must be patient and remain cautious because the pandemic is not yet over, despite the rollout of the vaccine.

“We must not become a cause to spread the virus. We must follow the health guidelines and regulations. With patience and togetherness, we can overcome serious challenges.”

New building for the embassy

From January 1, 2021, the embassy will move its operations from its current villa in the city to the diplomatic area.

“This is too small to accommodate the number of visitors who arrive here daily. We are moving near the diplomatic zone. It is a rented property. It has thrice the floor space of this building. It will ensure all visitors can stay inside during the hot summer. We have a plan to build our own embassy building in the next few years.”