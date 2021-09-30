Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines

Emirates removes Bangladesh from list of countries affected by unavailability of rapid PCR testing facilities.

There's good news for stranded UAE residents in Bangladesh on Thursday as airlines have announced the resumption of flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi and Dubai as their final destination.

Residents stranded in Bangladesh were in a fix after UAE lifted flight restrictions in August because airports in their country did not have the facilities for the rapid Covid PCR tests.

A fresh travel update on the websites of Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said that flights between Dhaka and UAE have resumed, with Emirates removing Bangladesh from its list of countries affected by the unavailability of rapid PCR testing facilities.

'Flights between Dhaka and Abu Dhabi have resumed, restrictions are in place on certain countries. If your final destination is Abu Dhabi, register via the ICA app or at ica.gov.ae. This does not apply if you are transiting or you are a UAE national," Etihad announced on its website.

Emirates posted:

'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.'

The UAE authorities had relaxed certain rules to facilitate stranded residents' return, including those stuck in Bangladesh. However, passengers must produce a result for a test that has been conducted at the airport within six hours of departure.

A number of Bangladeshi nationals who are returning to the UAE have resorted to trips to third countries where they spend the quarantine period.

