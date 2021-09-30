Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
Emirates removes Bangladesh from list of countries affected by unavailability of rapid PCR testing facilities.
There's good news for stranded UAE residents in Bangladesh on Thursday as airlines have announced the resumption of flights from Dhaka to Abu Dhabi and Dubai as their final destination.
Residents stranded in Bangladesh were in a fix after UAE lifted flight restrictions in August because airports in their country did not have the facilities for the rapid Covid PCR tests.
A fresh travel update on the websites of Dubai-based Emirates and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said that flights between Dhaka and UAE have resumed, with Emirates removing Bangladesh from its list of countries affected by the unavailability of rapid PCR testing facilities.
'Flights between Dhaka and Abu Dhabi have resumed, restrictions are in place on certain countries. If your final destination is Abu Dhabi, register via the ICA app or at ica.gov.ae. This does not apply if you are transiting or you are a UAE national," Etihad announced on its website.
Emirates posted:
'For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Nigeria and Zambia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport.'
Dubai flights: Passengers from 2 countries can't travel as rapid PCR test facilities not available
The UAE authorities had relaxed certain rules to facilitate stranded residents' return, including those stuck in Bangladesh. However, passengers must produce a result for a test that has been conducted at the airport within six hours of departure.
A number of Bangladeshi nationals who are returning to the UAE have resorted to trips to third countries where they spend the quarantine period.
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
UAE travel: Etihad announces 3 new quarantine-...
The airline will begin flying to Johannesburg and Cape Town on Nov 25,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Bangladesh-UAE flights resume, say airlines
Emirates removes Bangladesh from list of countries affected by... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia makes vaccinations compulsory...
Unvaccinated employees have been given until November 1 to complete... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Beijing Olympics rules out overseas...
Athletes must be fully vaccinated; all participants and workforce in... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Live: How the UAE story will be told
Khaleej Times will be live-streaming the gala opening ceremony on our ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Fireworks, opening ceremony to be live-...
Screens will be set up at airports and shopping malls to hotels and... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Win passes, cameras in new RTA...
The first phase of the contest will begin in October, and will... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers
Here is where to get your tickets to the World’s Greatest Show. READ MORE
Telecom
UAE: WhatsApp calls start working for some users
29 September 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for October 2021 announced
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Galadari Brothers to give 6-day leave
29 September 2021
News
Dubai: Glass skywalk coming up near Burj Khalifa
29 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony