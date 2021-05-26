Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bahrain to close shopping malls for two weeks

Reuters
Filed on May 26, 2021
Reuters

No event or conference would be held during this period


Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state TV reported.

Beauty salons, spas and barber shops will also close and no event or conference should be held during this period, it said, citing the national committee to combat the pandemic.




