Bahrain: Gulf Air announces direct flights to Tel Aviv from Sept 30

The airline will operate two flights a week to the destination

As more travel corridors open worldwide and the global aviation industry seeks to rebound, many GGC countries have already started operating flights to International destinations. The latest is Gulf Air, who has just announced the launch of direct flights to Tel Aviv, Israel.

Starting September 30, the Bahrain’s flagship carrier plans to operate two flights a week to Tel Aviv.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Tel Aviv route as part of the historic Bahraini–Israeli relations. As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, we take great pride in supporting our leadership and Kingdom in their role of preserving peace and prosperity in the region. We hope this is merely the beginning of developing further opportunities,” remarked Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Gulf Air’s Acting CEO.

The announcement of the destination follows several agreements signed last year between Bahrain and Israel, including civil aviation.