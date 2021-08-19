Alhosn green pass: Abu Dhabi sees surge in vaccination, PCR tests

From Friday, entry to most public places in the emirate will be restricted to the vaccinated people and those having green status on Alhosn

There has been a surge in the number of people in Abu Dhabi, taking the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine and PCR tests to ensure the green status on Alhosn app.

From Friday, entry to most public places in the emirate will be restricted to the vaccinated people and those having green status on the app, which appears after a negative PCR test result. Additionally, to maintain the vaccinated status on the app, a booster dose must be taken six months after receiving the second dose.

The authorities have offered a grace period of 30 days to all those who have taken their second dose more than six months ago, before their status will turn grey on September 20.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, acting group chief operations officer, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), underlined: “Compared to last month, we are noticing a higher turnout from the community members to take the booster doses. In the next few weeks and during the 30-day grace period, we will continue supporting our community members looking to get their booster shots at more than 40 SEHA locations across the UAE.”

Dr Iajaz Ahmed, medical director and specialist internal medicine, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, said: “Since the first week of August, we noted a significant increase in the number of patients who received the vaccination, as patients who were vaccinated earlier are becoming eligible for the third dose. We administered 98 vaccine doses in the first week, 119 in the second week and 117 so far this week till Wednesday (August 18).”

Meanwhile, hospitals and labs registered 10 per cent to 25 per cent rise in the number of people taking PCR tests.

Mohammed Zafar, country head, Proficiency Healthcare Diagnostics and Al Borg Group of Laboratories, noted: “We are seeing an increase in demand for PCR testing following the newer directives from the local authorities in Abu Dhabi. The surge in numbers is somewhere in the range of 20-25 per cent. Also, in the past few days many residents are making use of the express PCR testing service to get the test result in quick time.”

Dr Ahmed pointed out that the number of PCR tests have been steadily going up leading to the day of green pass getting activated.

“We have conducted 10,099 PCR tests in the first week, 10,399 in the second week and in the last 4 days of this week which is until Wednesday, 5,612 tests in total have been conducted. There has been a steady increase in the number of PCR tests over the weeks this month owing to new regulations. We are hoping that the tests would further increase when the rule is implemented from Friday.”

Dr Sangeetha Sharma, medical director, Ahalia Hospital, Hamdan Street, said: “We have been witnessing an increase in the number of PCR tests by around 10 per cent to 15 per cent compared to last month. Increased awareness about the routine tests and the upcoming new rules might be the reason. All our hospitals have sample collection facilities and operate 24X7.”

Dr Ahmed added that such measures will help in bending the curve.

“A green pass on Alhosn app is a welcome move by the authorities to keep the infection rate low while supporting the economic activities.”