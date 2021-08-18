AlHosn green pass: Abu Dhabi braces for new Covid rules

The system will prohibit unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, etc.

From Friday, entry to public places in Abu Dhabi will be granted only to Covid-19 vaccinated individuals and those who hold a green status — which appears after a negative PCR test result and remains valid for 30 days — on the AlHosn app.

The activation of the green pass system will prohibit unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions.

Managers and owners of businesses in Abu Dhabi have received a circular from local authorities detailing the new entry restrictions, exemptions and amendments of the operating capacity.

Aravind Ravi, mall manager at Mushrif Mall, said all security personnel will receive special training on what to check on the app and details about the exempted categories.

“By Thursday evening, we hope to put signages and stickers about the new regulations on all entry points. The staff is informed about the norms, including increasing capacity to 80 per cent.”

Ravi said entry is also allowed for unvaccinated people under the exempted categories, which is flagged on the app. This includes kids under 16 and holders of new residency permits not exceeding 60 days.

Samer Zeino, store manager at Grandiose Hypermarket in Corniche, said additional measures have been initiated to draw customers’ attention to the new green pass system.

“We’ve added signage outside our stores to inform customers about the requirement of the green pass. A team member has been assigned to validate the green pass on the app. Internally, our entire staff takes weekly PCR tests and is fully vaccinated. Such measures introduced by the local administration will encourage more customers to get vaccinated,” Zeino said, adding that unvaccinated people can shop online through the website or app.

The new regulations also have to be followed at museums, cultural centres and theme parks.

“As always, ensuring the health and safety of our guests and colleagues is our top priority and as such, we will continue to follow all directives as mandated by the relevant authorities. From August 20, guests aged 16 years and above, including citizens, residents and tourists, visiting Yas Theme Parks, Clymb Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan will be required to provide proof of full vaccination status on the app to enter the parks and attractions,” said Alhasan Kaabous Alzaabi, vice president of operations at Farah Experiences.

Meanwhile, India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC), with services such as a restaurant, gym, facilities for recreation and sports activities and more, is well-prepared to implement the norms.

“We have received a circular to ensure a non-negotiable entry restriction. A dedicated staff who used to record body temperature will also check the app for green pass. Since there are no cultural events, most of the activities are in our badminton, tennis and squash courts, and swimming pool. Our New Annapurna Restaurant will welcome more customers as the capacity has been increased,” said Jojo Ambooken, general secretary at ISC. He added that the stringent precautionary measures have been carried out since the start of the pandemic. “Through a chip-based identity card, daily entrance of all members into the facility has been recorded. This is done for contact tracing if anyone tests Covid-19 positive.”

Zeino underlined that such precautionary measures will contribute to making the community safe and healthy. “Our goal is to ensure that community members can purchase groceries without any fear of getting infected by fellow customers and enjoy a stress-free shopping experience. This is an important step for mental health and personal well-being.”

