Al Hosn green pass: What to do if app shows the wrong status?

Technical snags, wrong data compilation are the likely reasons for an error in vaccination status.

With the implementation of the Al Hosn green pass protocol as an added safety measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi, some people are worried as they are unable to find their correct vaccination status on the mobile app.

While some residents have their second dose reflecting as the first one, there are cases where a third dose has been updated on the app even though the person has not taken a booster shot.

“I have taken both the doses but only my second dose is showing as the first one. With the ‘green pass’ restrictions, I feel my life is now going to be restricted even though we have done the responsible thing by being fully vaccinated,” J.W., a resident, said.

Abu Dhabi resident P.S. added: “I have taken two doses of the vaccine, but my app is showing three vaccine doses.”

People who fail to have the ‘Covid-19 vaccinated’ status on their app need to take an RT-PCR test between three and 14 days depending on the different categories they fall under.

Experts suggested that apart from chances of a technical snag in the app, there may also be issues with healthcare facilities wrongly updating an individual’s information onto the app.

Mohammed Zafar, the country head of PHD and Al Borg Group of Laboratories, said that all the PCR test results from their labs are getting reflected on the Al Hosn app.

“Our system is Al Hosn app compliant. We provide test results, which get reflected immediately on the app,” Zafar said.

What are the solutions?

Earlier, ‘Weqaya’, which was launched by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, had said that the app needed to be updated frequently.

“These types of applications often have some bugs and to keep them at bay, frequent updating is required,” Weqaya had said in a notification.

People who find issues have been urged to contact Al Hosn through 800 4676 or send an email to info@alhosnapp.ae.

They can also try the Weqaya hotline at 800 937292 for technical support or send a WhatsApp message on 971-563346740.

People may also try some time-tested methods of switching phones off and on or uninstalling the app and downloading it again.