Air India begins flying to Dubai Airport T1
Dubai Airports on Sunday said it would reopen Terminal 1 at DXB on Thursday after a 15-month closure due to the pandemic.
India's national carrier Air India will resume flying to Terminal 1 of the Dubai International Airport, the airline said.
"Effective June 24, 2021 (10am), all Air India flights will arrive and depart from Terminal 1 of Dubai International Airport," the airline said on its website.
Over 40 international airlines will now gradually shift operations to the reopened terminal, the airport's main facility for foreign airlines, from terminal 2 and 3, it said.
Terminal 1, where the airport's Concourse D is located, has an annual passenger capacity of 18 million passengers. The airport, a major international transit hub, is capable of handling up to 100 million passengers a year.
"On June 24, 2021, the Terminal 1 and Concourse D facilities at Dubai International (DXB) will be reopening. To ensure we continue to offer a safe, smooth and easy airport journey for all our guests, we will be moving the operations of some airlines from Terminal 3 over to Terminal 1," Dubai Airports said on its website.
