Air Canada to resume Dubai flights this week
Canada's national carrier will operate three non-stop weekly services.
Air Canada is resuming direct flights between Toronto and Dubai. Flights from Toronto to Dubai resumed on June 1, while Dubai-Toronto flights will begin from June 3.
The Canadian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said Canada's national carrier will operate three non-stop weekly services. It will operate flights to Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while return flights to Toronto will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
Set to operate the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, the airfare on a one-way Toronto-Dubai flight will start from C$912 (Dh2,780).
@AirCanada will be resuming direct flights from Toronto to Dubai (June 1) and Dubai to Toronto (June 3). Please review the Government of Canada travel advisory, make sure you are eligible to travel, and follow mandatory travel guidelines to stay safe: https://t.co/7ye1wWjmxP pic.twitter.com/VdHKu2vRzR— Canada in the UAE (@CanadainUAE) May 31, 2021
In February, Air Canada had suspended flights to US and international routes including Dubai, citing a drop in demand for travel.
In addition to Dubai, it had also suspended flights to Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Boston, New York, Seattle and Washington as well as Bogota, Sao Paulo, Dublin, Tel Aviv, London, Hong Kong and Narita.
The Dubai-based Emirates also operates direct flights to Canada.
Currently, Canada allows only its residents, citizens and people with urgent needs to enter the country. It's closed for tourism.
