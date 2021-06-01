Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Air Canada to resume Dubai flights this week

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 1, 2021

(Reuters)

Canada's national carrier will operate three non-stop weekly services.


Air Canada is resuming direct flights between Toronto and Dubai. Flights from Toronto to Dubai resumed on June 1, while Dubai-Toronto flights will begin from June 3.

The Canadian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said Canada's national carrier will operate three non-stop weekly services. It will operate flights to Dubai on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays while return flights to Toronto will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Set to operate the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, the airfare on a one-way Toronto-Dubai flight will start from C$912 (Dh2,780).

In February, Air Canada had suspended flights to US and international routes including Dubai, citing a drop in demand for travel.

In addition to Dubai, it had also suspended flights to Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Boston, New York, Seattle and Washington as well as Bogota, Sao Paulo, Dublin, Tel Aviv, London, Hong Kong and Narita.

The Dubai-based Emirates also operates direct flights to Canada.

Currently, Canada allows only its residents, citizens and people with urgent needs to enter the country. It's closed for tourism.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210514&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519532&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 