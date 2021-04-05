Abu Dhabi updates 'green list' of destinations, adds Israel

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi.

An updated 'green list' of destinations was shared by the Abu Dhabi authorities on Monday.

All passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said.

The updated list includes: Australia, Bhutan, Brunei, China, Greenland, Hong Kong (SAR), Iceland, Israel, Mauritius, Morocco, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and South Korea.

Countries, regions, and territories included within the 'green list' will be regularly updated based on international development. Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship, the department said.