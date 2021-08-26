Abu Dhabi: Special work-from-home permission to be given to some

One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance, can work from home.

Offices in Abu Dhabi will return to 100 per cent capacity from September 5, authorities announced earlier today.

The green pass on Alhosn app will be used to grant admission to the workplace. Those failing to comply with the Covid testing requirements won't be allowed to work and the absence will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.

Some employees can opt for remote working. One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution, can work from home.

Schools will resume in-person classes from the new academic term. Distance learning will remain an option for children with chronic illnesses, for those aged 16 and above who are not vaccinated, and for those who wish to continue learning online if the model is offered by their school.