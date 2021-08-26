Abu Dhabi: Special work-from-home permission to be given to some
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance, can work from home.
Offices in Abu Dhabi will return to 100 per cent capacity from September 5, authorities announced earlier today.
The green pass on Alhosn app will be used to grant admission to the workplace. Those failing to comply with the Covid testing requirements won't be allowed to work and the absence will be deducted from their annual leave or monthly salary.
Some employees can opt for remote working. One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-person school attendance based on medical authorisation and a statement from the educational institution, can work from home.
Schools will resume in-person classes from the new academic term. Distance learning will remain an option for children with chronic illnesses, for those aged 16 and above who are not vaccinated, and for those who wish to continue learning online if the model is offered by their school.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi to give work-from-home permission to...
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 991 Covid-19 cases, 1,576 recoveries, ...
Country conducts over 72.8 million PCR tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
100% capacity at Abu Dhabi workplaces from Sept 5
Those failing to adhere to comply with the testing requirements won't ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Special work-from-home permission to...
One parent of a child in grade 10 or below, who is exempt from in-... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to stop evacuation from Afghanistan after US...
The UAE foreign ministry official said the security situation at the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Red, orange, green: 3 colours to rate schools'...
The mechanism aims to ensure optimum health standards are followed... READ MORE
News
Look: Firefighters battle massive blaze in Dubai warehouse
25 August 2021
Aviation
Emirates launches special offer for Seychelles flights
25 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school