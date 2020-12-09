Abu Dhabi reopening: Residents excited to return to normal ahead of New Year

The community thanks the UAE's leadership for making the safe return to normal life possible.

The residents and business community of Abu Dhabi are in jubilant mood on Wednesday, following the government’s announcement to resume all activities in two weeks. “Great news” was how majority of the respondents had put it, especially with Christmas and New Year coming up.

Egyptian expat Gamal Shalabi said the development was “remarkable”. “This shows that the fight against the pandemic is almost won. The vaccine is nearly ready for mass use. Schools are expected to reopen at 100 per cent capacity. Abu Dhabi had slowly set the stage for reopening with strict measures. I laud the vision of the Rulers and the hard work of the frontliners.”

Longtime resident Mohideen Payankulath said the leadership has once again shown the way for the rest of the world.

“This great news is the result of round-the-clock tireless work performed by the frontline workers to prevent an outbreak. The government implemented stringent measures that have led to the reopening of the economy. There had been no letup in the fight against this virus.”

Azad Vaniya Peedikakkal, another resident, said the announcement was a “morale booster” for everyone.

“I had a feeling that something to this effect was in the pipeline. There is an ongoing buzz about the vaccine and then schools are set to open in full strength from January 3. And now the Capital will be back to normal ahead of Christmas. So, we are going to enter the New Year with renewed confidence and newfound optimism.”

‘Ecstatic’ business community

There was a wave of positive sentiments among the business community on Wednesday.

Yusuffali MA, chairman of LuLu Group, wholeheartedly welcomed the decision. “I sincerely wish to put on record our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the visionary leaders and authorities whose unstinted efforts and support provided a safe and secure environment for all the communities residing in this great country,” Yusuffali said.

“These unprecedented initiatives have been well appreciated by the entire world, especially the swift advancements in the field of healthcare and vaccine development. I sincerely hope that we all can get back to our normal lifestyle while maintaining all the precautions soon,” he added.

Anisha Varma, creative director of The Royal Orchid Group, underlined that the resumption would bolster the fledgling businesses.

“It’s great news for large and small businesses who have been struggling to survive throughout the pandemic. Abu Dhabi has done a fantastic job in keeping tight controls on the spread of Covid-19. We all have full faith that even with tourism and events opening, we will still feel safe amid all the precautionary measures in place. Now, we wait for schools to reopen for all ages.”

Varun Wahi, director for client services at Edge Marketing Services, said the move would boost the economy.

“This is great news! It’s commendable that the UAE government took measures to ensure safety first and provide a vaccine to its residents. As an events company, we are excited to hear this news as the on-ground events really took a back seat during the pandemic. But now, we look forward to bigger, larger and more engaging events — both local and international. This will be a big boost to the economy and more importantly — to the morale of the residents of this great nation.”

Rajiv Shah, CEO of GIC Consultants, agreed that the positive momentum is a big boost.

“This shows the excellent measures taken by authorities in Abu Dhabi to control the pandemic. It will have a positive impact on the economy and year 2021 will bring good news for all.”

Schools ready for 100% reopening

Abu Dhabi Indian School principal Neeraj Bhargava said their campus is ready to welcome students in full strength.

“I am very happy and welcome with open heart the resumption of activities, but certainly all the precautions need to be strictly followed. So far, we have taken all safety measures.”

