Abu Dhabi: Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine now available via walk-in at over 100 centres

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 28, 2021

For all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above.


The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available via walk-in at more than 100 vaccination centres across Abu Dhabi emirate.

A statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday said the vaccine is available for all unvaccinated citizens and residents aged 12 and above.

Healthcare officials have noted that taking a vaccine shot offers protection to children against the infection as they make a gradual return to schools during the next academic year.

Where to get Pfizer jab in Abu Dhabi

Earlier in the day, a top health official urged unvaccinated individuals to take the jab. Two vaccines: Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech are available free of cost across health centres in the emirate.

“I chose to vaccinate because as healthcare providers, we believe that the vaccine is the safest and most effective way of combating Covid-19,” said Mohamed Al Sadid, CEO, Ambulatory Healthcare Services.

To find your nearest vaccination centre visit www.doh.gov.ae.

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



