Abu Dhabi: New drive-through Covid service centre opens
The centre has two tracks for vaccination and four for PCR and DPI testing.
A new drive-through Covid-19 services centre has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Rabdan area.
The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the new centre has two tracks for vaccination and four for PCR and DPI testing.
It can administer 200 vaccine doses and conduct 1,000 Covid-19 tests per day.
The centre is open from 8am to 8pm on Saturday-Thursday; and 10am to 8pm on Friday.
The new centre was built with shipping containers, similar to the ones that were opened recently in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi.
“The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain,” Seha said.
With this, Seha operates seven Covid-19 drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi; and 22 across the UAE.
