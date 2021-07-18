Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Abu Dhabi: New drive-through Covid service centre opens

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 18, 2021
Photo: Supplied

The centre has two tracks for vaccination and four for PCR and DPI testing.


A new drive-through Covid-19 services centre has opened in Abu Dhabi’s Rabdan area.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) said the new centre has two tracks for vaccination and four for PCR and DPI testing.

ALSO READ:

>> Eid Al Adha: Covid vaccination centres in Dubai to close for 3 days

It can administer 200 vaccine doses and conduct 1,000 Covid-19 tests per day.

The centre is open from 8am to 8pm on Saturday-Thursday; and 10am to 8pm on Friday.

The new centre was built with shipping containers, similar to the ones that were opened recently in Al Sarouj in Al Ain and Al Manhal in Abu Dhabi.

“The shipping containers are more durable and adaptable, and provide a very high level of heat and cold resistance. They are also easier to move, reuse, and maintain,” Seha said.

With this, Seha operates seven Covid-19 drive-through centres in Abu Dhabi; and 22 across the UAE.

Staff Reporter



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/coronavirus-kuwait-reports-683-new-covid-19-cases macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 