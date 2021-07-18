Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi movement restrictions: Services at hotels suspended from 12am to 5am

Team KT/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 18, 2021
Hotel staff members are to not leave the premises during these hours.


Operations at outlets within hotels in Abu Dhabi will remain suspended during the National Sterilisation Programme that will be implemented from midnight till 5am. Movement restrictions will be in place across the UAE Capital during these five hours from Monday, July 19.

Hotel staff members are to not leave the premises during these hours, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has told tourism and hotel establishments in a circular.

Service facilities at hotels in Abu Dhabi would operate at 50 per cent capacity. The capacity reduction applies to restaurants, gyms, spas, swimming pools and private beaches.

The only exception is hotel room occupancy.

"Please note that hotels and tourism establishments will be inspected by DCT-Abu Dhabi's inspectors to verify compliance with these instructions," the circular said. "We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned avoiding the legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force."

The movement restrictions are among sweeping Covid-19 safety measures in Abu Dhabi that will come into effect from tomorrow, July 19 — the first day of the Eid Al Adha break.

The other measures are new testing and entry rules; and reduced capacity at malls, cinemas and other public spaces.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




