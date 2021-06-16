Abu Dhabi green pass: Lulu to offer free Covid-19 PCR tests

The cost of a single PCR test in the emirate is Dh65.

Following the implementation of the Al Hosn app green pass protocol in Abu Dhabi to further check the spread of Covid-19, leading retailer Lulu Group is planning to offer free RT-PCR tests for people at malls.

From June 15, a negative PCR test result is required to ensure the green pass on the app, which is mandatory to gain entry into most public places, including malls and supermarkets in Abu Dhabi.

What to do if Al Hosn app shows wrong status?

V. Nandakumar, director, marketing and communications, Lulu Group, said the move is planned to provide full comfort to shoppers coming to the mall. “We plan to facilitate the free test in our mall premises for our shoppers. We will announce the full plan in the next 2-3 days. Our idea is to help the customer shop happily when they are at Lulu malls,” said Nandakumar.

The group operates 12 malls across the emirate.

Green pass: All your questions answered

“We are trying to help the community members who may not be able to afford the PCR test. There may be many employees for whom the cost of the test is covered by their employers, but there are many like homemakers and other family members who may not be getting such benefits. Also, those who are not fully vaccinated or in different categories, we are trying to resolve their issues with regards to the cost of PCR test.”

The cost of a single PCR test in Abu Dhabi is Dh65.

“We are working out the procedures to be followed. We are coordinating with the local authorities. We are also planning to tie up with certain healthcare providers to facilitate the free test in our mall premises.”

And depending on the demand the frequency of the testing services will be decided. The slots for the tests will be made available through appointments, which can be booked through the Lulu app and social media platforms. Further details will be announced in the next few days Nandakumar added.