Abu Dhabi green pass: 4 ways to verify Covid PCR test results
The green pass on AlHosn app is activated for vaccinated individuals after a negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test.
The green pass system activated in Abu Dhabi recently restricts entry to public places to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists only.
The green pass on AlHosn app is activated for vaccinated individuals after a negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test. The status remains active for 30 days.
Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.
In a new circular to tourism and hotel managers on August 23, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has explained how the green pass can be verified.
>> AlHosn app.
>> AlHosn website (alhosnapp.ae).
>> SMS (for Etisalat users): Send the letter ‘R’ followed by a space followed by the unified ID number or Emirates ID number to the number ‘6336’ and the latest Covid test result will be sent.
>> Phone (for Etisalat users): Dial *48 followed by the unified ID number or Emirates ID number, then the # sign, and press ‘call’.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: 25,000 teachers, administrators...
An integrated plan has been chalked out to manage the students’ ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Greece to end free testing for...
Free testing for vaccinated people would continue READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight,...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 63,890 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE is already the world’s most vaccinated nation. READ MORE
-
News
Ain Dubai to open on October 21, tickets start...
The wheel - which towers at 250 metres – is located on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Register on ICA platform 5 days before flight,...
To register, passengers need to enter details such as their name,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 1,000 for first...
Moreover, daily Covid recoveries have been higher than infections... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Suhail star spotted, extreme summer heat to...
It was sighted 50 minutes before sunrise. READ MORE
News
Abu Dhabi: Gang busted for printing 100,000 massage cards
23 August 2021
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,000
23 August 2021
Nation (videos)
KT Morning Chat: Weekly PCR test for unvaccinated students going back to school