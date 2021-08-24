Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi green pass: 4 ways to verify Covid PCR test results

Web Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 24, 2021

The green pass on AlHosn app is activated for vaccinated individuals after a negative result of a Covid-19 PCR test.


The green pass system activated in Abu Dhabi recently restricts entry to public places to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists only.

Unvaccinated people are not allowed to enter shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, retail outlets, gyms, recreational facilities and sporting activities, health clubs, resorts and educational institutions in Abu Dhabi.

In a new circular to tourism and hotel managers on August 23, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has explained how the green pass can be verified.

>> AlHosn app.

>> AlHosn website (alhosnapp.ae).

>> SMS (for Etisalat users): Send the letter ‘R’ followed by a space followed by the unified ID number or Emirates ID number to the number ‘6336’ and the latest Covid test result will be sent.

>> Phone (for Etisalat users): Dial *48 followed by the unified ID number or Emirates ID number, then the # sign, and press ‘call’.

Khaleej Times ©2021
