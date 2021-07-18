Abu Dhabi Covid-19 sterilisation: How to get permit to leave home from 12am to 5am
During these hours, the movement of traffic and residents will be restricted.
Starting Monday, July 19, Abu Dhabi residents would need to stay home from 12 midnight to 5am as authorities implement the National Sterilisation Programme.
During these hours, the movement of traffic and residents will be restricted, and transportation services, suspended.
On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said that residents who need to leave their homes for essential reasons or to buy food or medicine during these hours would need to procure a movement permit. They can apply for one from the Abu Dhabi Police website.
The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office also shared a video highlighting how one can get the permit.
