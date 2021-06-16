Abu Dhabi Covid-19 scanners for entry: How they work
The technology is an addition to existing safety measures.
Abu Dhabi has introduced state-of-the-art scanners to detect possible Covid-19 positive cases. Videos on social media show officers scanning residents seated in their cars with a mobile device.
In the pilot phase, the scanners will be used at Abu Dhabi entry points; Musaffah entry/exit points; and some public locations.
The scanners are an addition to existing Covid safety measures, with no changes to any existing protocols. This means those entering Abu Dhabi will still need to furnish a negative PCR or DPI test result.
>> Abu Dhabi green pass: Residents relieved 'everyone around is Covid-negative'
Here is all you need to know about the new scanners:
The technology:
>> A handheld device screens people (without recording) for potential Covid-19 infections
>> It provides immediate results
>> It is operated from a distance
>> It is effective for mass screening, such as at the entry to public locations
Pilot phase locations:
>> Entry points to Abu Dhabi
>> Select public locations on Yas Island
>> Designated points to enter/exit Musaffah
Results
>> Negative: No action needed
>> Potentially infected: Conduct a PCR test within 24 hours (free of charge)
