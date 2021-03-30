98% residents happy with UAE's Covid safety measures

Filed on March 30, 2021 | Last updated on March 31, 2021 at 07.44 am

Feeling of safety and security among residents increases to 98%.

Over 98 per cent of UAE residents are confident of the Covid safety measures implemented by the authorities, a survey has revealed.

Further, it showed that the UAE government's response to Covid increased the sense of security and safety among residents to 98 per cent.

Addressing the weekly Covid briefing on Tuesday, Mona Khalil, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said: “The study conducted by Ministries of Health and Prevention, and Community Development also proved that the measures taken by the government had contributed in enforcing family bonds to 97 per cent."

Community Sector: the current period is a unique one in which we should cooperate and collaborate. This crisis will pass and humanity will survive, but our actions and decisions will leave their mark on our policies, economies, culture, and our lives.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/RAVYy94hXN — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 30, 2021

Talking about how change in social habits is helping the country tide over the pandemic, she said social distancing and home quarantine were among the most important precautionary measures.

Khalil said: “They have also further brought families together, reinforcing family bonds.

"Virtual and simple weddings without gatherings have helped keep Covid cases in check. They have in no way reduced the happiness and joy of such events.

"It has helped in not only protecting health, but also reduced expenses and financial burdens on families."

About 96 per cent respondents said the UAE was "exceptional" in handling the challenges resulting from the crisis. The country did this by compensating the impacted groups, and supporting medium, small and micro enterprises.

The UAE has prioritised upping the happiness of residents as it fights the pandemic.

“The comprehensive approach of the country protects the elderly citizens and residents as well as people of determination.

"Additionally, moral and psychological support programmes were launched to help overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic," Khalil added.