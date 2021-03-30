- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
98% residents happy with UAE's Covid safety measures
Feeling of safety and security among residents increases to 98%.
Over 98 per cent of UAE residents are confident of the Covid safety measures implemented by the authorities, a survey has revealed.
DON'T MISS: 93% UAE residents proud to live in country: Survey
Further, it showed that the UAE government's response to Covid increased the sense of security and safety among residents to 98 per cent.
Addressing the weekly Covid briefing on Tuesday, Mona Khalil, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Community Development, said: “The study conducted by Ministries of Health and Prevention, and Community Development also proved that the measures taken by the government had contributed in enforcing family bonds to 97 per cent."
Community Sector: the current period is a unique one in which we should cooperate and collaborate. This crisis will pass and humanity will survive, but our actions and decisions will leave their mark on our policies, economies, culture, and our lives.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/RAVYy94hXN— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 30, 2021
Talking about how change in social habits is helping the country tide over the pandemic, she said social distancing and home quarantine were among the most important precautionary measures.
Khalil said: “They have also further brought families together, reinforcing family bonds.
"Virtual and simple weddings without gatherings have helped keep Covid cases in check. They have in no way reduced the happiness and joy of such events.
"It has helped in not only protecting health, but also reduced expenses and financial burdens on families."
About 96 per cent respondents said the UAE was "exceptional" in handling the challenges resulting from the crisis. The country did this by compensating the impacted groups, and supporting medium, small and micro enterprises.
The UAE has prioritised upping the happiness of residents as it fights the pandemic.
“The comprehensive approach of the country protects the elderly citizens and residents as well as people of determination.
"Additionally, moral and psychological support programmes were launched to help overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic," Khalil added.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli