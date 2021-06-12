8 out of 10 people who tested positive for Covid were unvaccinated: DHA

Over 2.3 million people have received the vaccine in Dubai.

Eight out of ten people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated, a senior official with the Emirate’s health authority revealed late on Saturday.

Dr Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, deputy director general of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said at least nine out of ten patients with Covid-19, who were hospitalised and admitted in the ICU, were unvaccinated. Dr Ali, during an interview with Dubai TV, stressed on the importance of taking the vaccine by stating that they reduce the risk of disease and hospitalisation.

“Studies have shown that the vast majority of Covid-19 infections are detected among those who did not receive the vaccine,” Dr Alawi said.

Ongoing studies conducted in coordination with the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and the Dubai Data Corporation of the Smart Dubai Department have proven the efficiency of vaccines and are compatible with global studies as well.

Over 2.3 million people have received the vaccine in Dubai.

Dr Alwai said vaccination campaign in Dubai is set to complete six months and more than 2.3 million people in Dubai have benefitted from the free and universal vaccination campaign in the Emirate. “At least 83 per cent of target groups and eligible residents have received the first dose and 64 per cent have taken both doses,” said the deputy director general.

Only 20 per cent of the target groups are yet to receive the vaccine, said Dr Alawi.

The UAE, on June 12, reported 2,123 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 596,017 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.

Four more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,724. At least 2,094 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 575,288.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com