8 out of 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated: DHA
The DHA educated residents on the importance of taking the vaccine by stating that Covid-19 vaccines reduce the risk of disease and hospitalisation.
Eight out of ten people who tested positive for Covid-19 were unvaccinated, the Emirate’s health authority revealed late Saturday.
According to statistics released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), at least nine out of ten patients with Covid-19, who were hospitalised and admitted in the ICU, were unvaccinated.
The UAE, on June 12, reported 2,123 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 596,017 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
Four more Covid-19 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the country’s death toll up to 1,724. At least 2,094 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 575,288.
