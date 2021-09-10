Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India vs England Manchester Test cancelled after case reported

Reuters/Manchester
Filed on September 10, 2021

(Reuters file)

Physiotherapist Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford was cancelled on Friday after India were unable to field a team, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Both boards were in talks to explore when the match could start, an official had said requesting anonymity.

A full statement released by ECB said:

'Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled.

Due to fears of a further increase in the number of Covid cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team.

We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.

Further information will be shared in due course.'

The match was thrown in doubt after India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

"NO PLAY TODAY," commentator and former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik tweeted.

India are 2-1 up in the series.




