Saudi lifts travel ban on UAE, Argentina and South Africa
Decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid situation
Saudi Arabia removed the UAE, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting September 8, state TV reported on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Interior said the decision was based on the kingdom's evaluation of the current Covid-19 situation, state media reported.
The Saudi ministry has, however, stressed the importance of adhering to all the precautionary measures, according to a Saudi Press Agency report.
“The Ministry of Interior calls upon citizens wishing to travel to the countries to which travel is permitted to be careful, stay away from areas where the virus is spreading, and follow all precautionary measures, regardless of their destination,” the report cited the interior ministry as saying.
(With input from Reuters)
