Covid-19: Bahrain updates entry rules for travellers

New rules will be implemented from Sunday, August 29

Passengers arriving in Bahrain who have vaccination certificates issued by countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival will be allowed entry, the Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Affairs said.

The newly updated rules will be implemented Sunday, August 29. However, previous procedures will continue to be followed, and an additional PCR test will be required on the fifth day of stay, according to a BNA report.

Passengers arriving from red list countries, including those who have transited through those countries in the last 14 days, will be prohibited entry unless they are a citizen or resident of Bahrain.

Travellers intending to enter Bahrain are encouraged to review their eligibility for a visa-on-arrival prior to departure by clicking on the following link: www.evisa.gov.bh

All vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers aged 6 years and above arriving from red list countries are subject to the below rules:

>> Present an approved PCR certificate with a QR code before boarding the plane, administered within 48 hours of departure

>> Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

>> Quarantine for ten days at your residence or at a quarantine centre licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

>> Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

Vaccinated passengers arriving from GCC countries, or countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual vaccination recognition agreement are to follow the below procedures:

>> Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

>> Neither presenting a PCR test before boarding the plane nor quarantining upon arrival is required

All vaccinated passengers aged 6 years and above who have an approved vaccination certificate from countries that are eligible to obtain an on-arrival visa are to follow the below procedures:

>> Present an approved PCR certificate before boarding the plane, administered within 72 hours of departure

>> Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

>> No need to quarantine

All non-vaccinated passengers are required to follow the below procedures:

>> Present an approved PCR certificate with a QR code before boarding the plane, administered within 72 hours of departure

>> Conduct a PCR test upon arrival

>> Quarantine for ten days at your residence or at a quarantine centre licensed by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

>> Conduct a PCR test on the fifth day after arrival

>> Conduct a PCR test on the tenth day after arrival

>> Payment for PCR testing may be made on arrival or through the 'BeAware Bahrain' application.

The Kingdom's red list countries include:

- People's Republic of Bangladesh

- Republic of India

- Islamic Republic of Pakistan

- Islamic Republic of Iran

- Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

- The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

- Republic of Indonesia

- Socialist Republic of Vietnam

- Republic of the Philippines

- Federation of Malaysia

- Republic of Iraq

- Republic of Tunisia

- Georgia

- Mongolia

- United Mexican States

- Dominican Republic

- Republic of the Union of Myanmar

- Republic of Panama

- Republic of South Africa

- Republic of Malawi

- Republic of Namibia

- Republic of Uganda

- Republic of Zimbabwe

- Republic of Mozambique

- Ukraine