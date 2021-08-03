UAE: Covid vaccine booster shots can be given 3 months after second dose in some cases

Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Booster Covid-19 vaccine shots can be given to high-risk individuals in the UAE three months after they get their second dose, a top official announced on Tuesday.

High-risk individuals generally include senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases.

All other residents are eligible to get the booster shots six months after the second dose.

The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot will help stimulate immunity, especially against the new strains.

Bookings for the booster shots can be made via the Ministry of Health and Prevention website or official Covid-19 app.

Over 79 per cent of eligible residents of the UAE have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Close to 71 per cent of residents have received both doses.

Over 16.88 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with a distribution rate of 170.72 doses per 100 people.