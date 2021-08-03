UAE: Covid vaccine booster shots can be given 3 months after second dose in some cases
Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Booster Covid-19 vaccine shots can be given to high-risk individuals in the UAE three months after they get their second dose, a top official announced on Tuesday.
High-risk individuals generally include senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases.
All other residents are eligible to get the booster shots six months after the second dose.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get one
The Covid-19 vaccine booster shot will help stimulate immunity, especially against the new strains.
Bookings for the booster shots can be made via the Ministry of Health and Prevention website or official Covid-19 app.
Over 79 per cent of eligible residents of the UAE have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Close to 71 per cent of residents have received both doses.
Over 16.88 million vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with a distribution rate of 170.72 doses per 100 people.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US donates more than 110 million...
The announcement comes amid a rise in infections in the US. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE clarifies criteria for Covid vaccine booster...
Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Which Covid vaccines are approved?
Under new categories announced on Tuesday, residents fully vaccinated ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new...
The Indian Embassy in the UAE called the announcement "welcome news". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Exemptions for stranded residents...
The rule comes into effect from August 5, 2021. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: ICA nod must for travel from...
The approval can be obtained from the ICA website. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE clarifies criteria for Covid vaccine booster...
Close to 71 per cent of UAE residents have received both doses of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE flights: Indian missions welcome new...
The Indian Embassy in the UAE called the announcement "welcome news". READ MORE
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’