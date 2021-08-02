Covid-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi starts offering Sinopharm vaccine to 3 to 17-year-olds
Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the world to approve the administration of the vaccine to this age group.
Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 3 to 17 years at multiple locations across Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Monday.
Also read: Sinopharm vaccine for kids aged 3 and above in UAE
Following approval by the Ministry of Health and Prevention for emergency use, which was based on clinical trials and local evaluation, @DoHSocial now offers Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17 in multiple locations across the emirate. pic.twitter.com/P3EOKdcCvj— (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2021
This came after the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the vaccine for emergency use among children aged three and above.
The decision is in line with efforts to combat the pandemic and provide protection for all community members.— (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2021
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said the approval was based on clinical trials and local evaluation.
Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the world to approve the administration of the vaccine to this age group.
The approval follows a trial that was conducted in Abu Dhabi to monitor the immune response of 900 children to the vaccine.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi now offers Sinopharm jab to 3 to 17-...
Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccines for UAE kids could be a game-...
To make infections fall further, it may be necessary to vaccinate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in UAE: Vaccine will help kids return to...
Schools are fully prepared for on-site classes, with majority of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Battery-operated robots help...
Non-human intervention aims to keep the contagion at bay. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi now offers Sinopharm jab to 3 to 17-...
Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Play areas, canteens to reopen in Abu Dhabi...
Adek has unveiled a raft of updated precautionary Covid safety... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: After 3 girls, Sharjah mum gives birth to...
Only one in every 700,000 pregnancies result in quadruplets. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to Dh1 million fine for possessing child...
The offence covers acquiring porn materials involving juveniles via a ... READ MORE
Government
UAE to grant golden visas to all resident doctors
1 August 2021
News
Etihad suspends Saudi flights ‘until further notice’