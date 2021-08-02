Covid-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi starts offering Sinopharm vaccine to 3 to 17-year-olds

Earlier today, the UAE became one of the first countries in the world to approve the administration of the vaccine to this age group.

Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine is now available to children aged 3 to 17 years at multiple locations across Abu Dhabi, it was announced on Monday.

Following approval by the Ministry of Health and Prevention for emergency use, which was based on clinical trials and local evaluation, @DoHSocial now offers Sinopharm vaccine to children aged 3-17 in multiple locations across the emirate. pic.twitter.com/P3EOKdcCvj — (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2021

This came after the Ministry of Health and Prevention approved the vaccine for emergency use among children aged three and above.

The decision is in line with efforts to combat the pandemic and provide protection for all community members. — (@admediaoffice) August 2, 2021

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi said the approval was based on clinical trials and local evaluation.

The approval follows a trial that was conducted in Abu Dhabi to monitor the immune response of 900 children to the vaccine.