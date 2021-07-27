Pakistan travel restrictions: Saudi to facilitate stranded expats, says FM

Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived today on an official trip to Pakistan.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their relationship particularly in the economic domain including cooperation in trade, investment and technology.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in a joint presser held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, vowed to continue extending support to each other on issues of regional and international importance.

Prince Farhan, who arrived in Islamabad Tuesday morning, earlier led the delegation-level talks with Qureshi that encompassed a diverse gamut of matters.

The Saudi foreign minister said, “We hope to build on the momentum of strong bonds based on our brotherhood, as the two countries have always stood by each other in difficult times.”

He termed the delegation-level talks as “very, very fruitful discussions” held on bilateral matters with all areas of broader spectrum came under discussion, with special focus on economic ties.

The Saudi foreign minister said his government would encourage the businessmen from both sides to explore opportunities of investment in areas of technology.

He also assured extending facilitation to the Pakistani travellers, especially in areas of visa restrictions related to the Covid-19 vaccination.

Taking to Twitter, Qureshi also spoke about the plight of stranded Pakistanis, who wanted to return to Saudi Arabia:

'We also discussed pressing issue of flight and visa restrictions & I requested the FM for his personal patronage in easing these restrictions for Pakistanis, especially our expatriate workers who are stranded in Pakistan due to the pandemic, and cannot return to Saudi Arabia'

Peace in Afghanistan, Middle East

The two ministers also discussed the security situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the esponsibility of the international community to ensure peace.

"Pakistan seeks a united, peaceful and democratic Afghanistan. Our deliberations also focused on security in Middle East, necessity for peace and condemnation of violence by terrorist groups," Qureshi said.

