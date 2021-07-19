Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,508 Covid-19 cases, 1,477 recoveries, 2 deaths
The country has conducted 62.7 million tests so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,508 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,477 recoveries and 2 deaths.
The new cases were detected through 227,582 additional tests.
The total number of cases in UAE as on July 19 are 662,486, while total recoveries stand at 640,248. The death toll now stands at 1,900.
>> UAE: No Eid Al Adha prayers in musallahs in Ajman
>> UAE: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh flight suspension until at least July 25, says Emirates
Starting today, July 19, Abu Dhabi residents will need to stay home from 12 midnight to 5am as authorities implement the National Sterilisation Programme. During these hours, the movement of traffic and residents will be restricted and transportation services suspended.
Meanwhile, with several UAE residents making plans to go abroad for a break, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a fresh travel advisory for travellers to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The authority offered several tips for travellers to follow before, during and after their trip.
Authorities have urged members of the public to follow all Covid safety rules — including wearing masks and social distancing — in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the Eid Al Adha break that started on Monday.
Residents are also encouraged to exchange greetings through digital communication platforms and to avoid gatherings.
