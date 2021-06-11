Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Boris Johnson to delay lockdown lifting until July 19

Reuters/London
Filed on June 11, 2021
AFP

Restrictions may be dropped on July 5 if hospitalisations are low


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lockdown lifting to July 19 after cases of the Delta variant rose in the country, The Sun reported on Friday.

Under plans that will be announced on Monday, a two week review will be included meaning Covid-19 restrictions could be dropped on July 5 if hospitalsations are low, the newspaper reported.

Total British cases of the Delta variant have jumped by 29,892 to 42,323, Public Health England said on Friday.




