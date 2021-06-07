India: PM Modi to address nation today as Covid cases dip

Parts of the country are emerging from strict lockdowns as daily viral infection rates wane after a peak in April-May during the second wave.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the nation at 3:30pm UAE time on Monday, June 7.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted the announcement.

Reports suggest PM Modi will speak on his government's vaccination policy.

Earlier, the Indian government had to stop exports of Covid-19 shots under its "Vaccine Maitri" programme and bought more doses to tackle the shortage in the country, as it widened vaccinations to all above 18 years.

Several states in the country partially lifted lockdown restrictions from Monday.

In the second phase of Covid-19 unlock, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allowed markets, malls to resume their business while following odd-even guidelines. Delhi Metro has also started its operations with a 50 per cent passenger capacity. Private offices are functioning with a 50 per cent staff.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP), restrictions have been relaxed in 67 districts. Other districts are functioning under night curfew and weekend lockdown.

In Bihar and Jharkhand, the lockdown has been extended till June 8 and 10, respectively.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, the lockdown is in progress till June 8 and certain commercial activities can resume in places where the Covid-19 positivity rate has declined to less than 10 per cent.

In West Bengal, the lockdown will continue till June 15.

In Maharashtra, a five-level plan has been announced to relax the restrictions. The districts, which have the least positivity rate, have been allowed the maximum easing of curbs. The order is based on the positivity rate and the oxygen bed occupancy recorded as of June 3.

The Gujarat government has allowed all offices to function with 100 per cent staff from Monday.

In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the lockdown has been extended till June 14. The Tamil Nadu state government has permitted standalone provision stores, vegetable shops, meat, and fish stalls to function from 6am to 5pm in districts with a low caseload.

In Odisha, the curbs have been partially eased in the state's Nuapada, Gajapati, and Sundargarh districts due to the decline in active caseload, and shops selling essential items are allowed to remain open from 6am to 1pm.

Earlier this week, Kerala entered an intense, five-day “stepped-up” Covid-19 lockdown enforcement phase.

The government has shut down public and private institutions and offices till further notice.

Kerala has been under a prolonged but less severe lockdown since May 8.